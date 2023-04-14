Cultivated in Love hosting ‘Mommy and Me’ charcuterie event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, a special event for moms and their children is coming to Sioux Falls.

“We are doing a “Mommy and Me” charcuterie event. So basically it’s an event just in time for Mother’s Day coming up,” said Landi Schweigert, owner of Cultivated in Love. “I’m teaming up with my friend Michael from Michael Daniels photography, and we are just putting together this class where you get to come with your little one and learn how to make a kid-friendly charcuterie board. And then Michael will actually take professional pictures of you as well with your your beautiful artwork. And just you and your little one.”

For Landi, Charcuterie holds a special place in her heart.

“I have two daughters that are twelve and seven,” said Landi. “I unfortunately was in a very abusive relationship. I got out of that relationship ended very poorly though. And I was working two to three jobs at a time. So instead of making dinner, I use charcuterie as a way to spend quality time with my daughters and also just make dinner, it was easy. I didn’t have to sit and stress about what I was going to cook. My girls loved it and it’s just something that I’ve always been passionate about. And it’s art. So you get that end result that kind of gives you that nice, warm, fuzzy feeling at the end. Something you can be proud of.”

In the midst of a very busy life, this event is perfect to slow down and really spend time with your children.

“But you get to just sit down and you get to literally, like calmly, walk step by step through your boards. It’s very fun. The kids love to play with the food. I actually joke a lot because my mom used to yell at me all the time for that. But she used to get after me for playing with food. And I always joke that I made a career out of it now so you never know what you’re teaching who you’re teaching and what that kiddo is going to do with those skills in the future.”

Cultivated in Love hosts a variety of classes for kids and adults alike to slow down and play with their food.

The “Mommy and Me” event is on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 2109 west 49th street in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.