Fareway grocery store coming to Hull

HULL, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Construction will start this summer on a new Fareway store in Hull, Iowa.

The 10,600-square-foot store will be at the southwest corner of Highway 18 and Division St. in Hull.

The chain says the new store is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

“Communities depend on a local grocer to offer high quality products and unmatched service and help keep communities vibrant,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We look forward to serving area residents of Hull and want to thank city staff and community leaders for helping make this project possible.”

The new store will provide a full-service butcher counter and farm-fresh produce, as well as to-your-car carryout.

The store will offer a self-service checkout option, online shopping and curbside pick-up, available at Shop.Fareway.com.

“We are excited to welcome Fareway to Hull,” said Hull Mayor Arlan Moss. “Our residents have been waiting for a local grocery store committed to great customer service and our small-town values. We want to thank Fareway for their investment and commitment to making Hull a great place to live, work, and play.”

“We are proud to have a Fareway in Hull,” said Hull Economic Development Director Doug Anderson. “Fareway is a great fit for the City of Hull and will encourage the development of new restaurants, retail outlets, and housing. A Fareway grocery store will help the whole community prosper.”

According to the chain, Fareway will close on the property soon. More details are to come in the near future.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.