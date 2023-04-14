Fatal incident in Wagner under investigation

WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatality this week in Wagner, South Dakota.

Tony Mangan, a spokesperson for the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, confirmed a juvenile is in custody in the case.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up by a person who claims to be the victim’s sister: gofundme.com/f/aziah-kezena-my-baby-brother.

