Goss Opera House announces new addition

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Goss Opera House announced this week that a mercantile selling specialty gifts and local artists’ work is coming soon to the historic Watertown venue.

Maud’s Mercantile will be located in the current Dustin Sinner Fine Art Space.

The opera house says the space will also serve as a box office for Goss events.

“Maud’s Mercantile will be a bridge between the Goss’ mission of creating exceptional experiences that strengthen and inspire our community and the people in our area,” said Jamie Mack, Goss executive director. “Our staff will now be even more accessible to help tell the story of the Goss while offering some fun and new gift items.”

According to Mack, Maud’s will continue to carry many of the same products currently available at Dustin Sinner Fine Art but will also display other local artists’ and musicians’ work.

“Be watching for our featured artist of the month, along with some special events to showcase the many talented people in our area,” Mack said.

Dustin and Missy Sinner are looking forward to walking with the Goss as the addition of Maud’s Mercantile develops.

“As our store transitions to Maud’s Mercantile, Missy and I are excited to continue to be involved in the items offered and the overall look of the space,” said Dustin Sinner, Goss board member. “This is such a great opportunity for the Goss to continue to grow.”

