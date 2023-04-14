Avera Medical Minute
Jefferson and Washington meet in HS Softball at Bowden Field

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jefferson and Washington played in baseball and softball on the campus of Augustana Thursday. In softball the Cavs fell behind 2-0 before Greta Mueller and Haley Fodness had big hits to give them the lead.

Washington rallied to take the lead back on Isabel Carda’s RBI double. But Jefferson scored the final 7 runs of the game for a 10-4 victory.

