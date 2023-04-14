Avera Medical Minute
Jimmy Rogers adjusts to new role as SDSU head coach along with the players

Jacks Defensive Coordinator takes over for Stig as new head coach
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There’s plenty of reason for excitement when it comes to Spring Football in Brookings. After all, the Jackrabbits are the defending national champions in F-C-S.

They do have a brand new coach in Jimmy Rogers who replaces Stig, but he played for the Jacks and was most recently Defensive Coordinator. So when it comes to passion for the program, it won’t miss a beat.

Jimmy Rogers, SDSU Football Coach says, “You know I think the biggest difference is just being in tune to the entire team more so than just the defense so that part is different and making sure that everything is clicking on the same page. Special teams, defense, offense and try and create some urgency on all levels and all sides of the ball so far.”

Mark Gronowski, SDSU QB says, “He’s reaching out to players and understanding what we want in the program and kind of making almost our program as a whole. And he’s done a really good job at kind of keep pushing us and not letting us get complacent after the championship season.”

The Jacks open tbhe season at home on Thursday, August 31st against Western Oregon. They also host Montana State on September 9th and North Dakota State on November 4th.

Washington, Harrisburg and Roosevelt all victorious in HS Baseball
Busy day in HS Baseball Thursday with highlights from 3 games
Jefferson and Washington meet in HS Softball at Bowden Field
Augustana learning new offense in Spring Football
Augustana Vikings learning new offense during Spring Football