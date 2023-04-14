Leanne Williamson signs 5-year extension to remain as USD Volleyball Coach

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -University of South Dakota athletic director David Herbster announced Thursday a five-year contract extension for head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson that will run through the fall of 2027.

Williamson completed her ninth season as head coach and 14th on the bench of the Coyotes. She became South Dakota’s all-time wins leader last fall, boasting a 192-80 career record.

“I could not be more excited to continue to lead South Dakota volleyball into the future! I would like to thank President Gestring, David Herbster, and Jamie Oyen for their belief in me, our staff, and this program,” said Williamson.

“During my 14 years at USD, Vermillion has become home for me and my family. I am proud of all that our incredible student-athletes have accomplished in the past several years, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds as we strive to win more championships and continue to make history at USD. It’s a great day to be a Coyote!”

The three-time Summit League Coach of the Year has led South Dakota to four NCAA Tournament appearances in the last five years. The Coyotes own three Summit League regular seasons titles and four Summit League Tournament trophies. USD secured both the regular season title and the tournament trophy in the same season for the first time this year.

“I am really proud of Leanne, our staff, and the team,” said Herbster. “Leanne continues to coach our volleyball program at an elite level. She is a tremendous leader and mentor for our young women and embodies what it means to be a Coyote.”

Williamson, who hails from Hartland, Wisconsin, was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) North Region Coach of the Year this season. She boasts a 115-30 record in conference play which includes a 16-0 sweep through the Summit League in 2019. The Coyotes are 67-13 in seven seasons inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

