LIVE: Noem, Trump speak at NRA conference in Indiana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and former President Donald Trump are among the speakers at the National Rifle Association convention Friday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gov. Noem will give remarks and sign an executive order to further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans.

Noem is slated to speak at 2:15 p.m. CT.

