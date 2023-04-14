Mount Vernon man charged in death of child

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the death of a three-year-old child in March.

According to court documents obtained by KORN in Mitchell, Shawn Bradley Delancey is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

On March 14, Delancey was apparently babysitting the victim at his residence.

According to Delancey, the child was upset and acting out and he attempted to give the child a bath to calm him down. The child continued to act out and Delancey admitted to grabbing the child by his upper chest and shaking him violently while yelling at him to calm down.

The child was unresponsive shortly thereafter and eventually died from injuries received from Delancey.

Bond is ser at $500,000 and Delancey has been ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family.

