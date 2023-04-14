NSU and United Way to celebrate 21st annual Day of Champions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University student-athletes will team up with United Way of Northeastern South Dakota for the 21st annual Day of Champions.

On Saturday, the Wolves will spend the day volunteering in various community organizations, performing tasks from cleaning to painting and yard cleanup.

The Day of Champions started in 2002 as a collaborative effort between the NSU Athletic Department and the United Way. Since then, over 2,950 student-athletes have worked on more than 250 projects with 20,500 hours of labor which equates to $227,000 worth of donated labor.

