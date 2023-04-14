Premier Center nominated for arena of the year at ACM Awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Along with five other arenas from Texas, Florida, Arkansas and Tennessee, The Premier Center is up for the “Arena of the Year” award at the upcoming 58th ACM Awards this May.

The announcement came this morning as Pepper Entertainment contacted general manager, Mike Krewson, with the exciting news.

“The building hasn’t been nominated in a number of years and so it sort of came from out of left field, but those are the type of calls that you certainly like to get,” said Krewson.

The Premier Center has been a staple stop for Country Music tours. Before the awards were split into categories by type of venue, they were split up by capacity and as a medium-capacity venue, the Premier Center was nominated for awards three straight years in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

“People buy a lot of tickets, especially for country shows,” explained Krewson. “When the artists step on stage, there’s that vibe, that energy in the building that you don’t get much any place else. It’s a group effort. It’s not just me, it’s not my team, it’s not just the city, it’s the community and everyone should be proud of it.”

The competition for this award is tough, but when you have the reputation of the Premier Center, Krewson likes their chances.

“I would say certainly I think we’re an underdog, but we do a good job with what we do and so there’s always that hope that we’ll bring home the award,” said Krewson. “We are probably the smallest market that was awarded this nomination. Also, no other venues in the upper-midwest or really the midwest made the nomination, so that’s also a big feather in our cap as well.”

This nomination brings a new problem for Krewson, but a welcome one. He still doesn’t know where he will be on the night of the ceremony.

“It’s yet to be determined. You know, I hadn’t really thought about it. I don’t know if I’ll go to the awards or if I’m just going to be watching on tv. I’ll have to try to figure that one out,” said Krewson.

The award ceremony will be streamed live on Amazon Prime from Frisco, Texas on May 11. The next country music star to headline at the Premier Center is Kane Brown on April 20. Kane is also an award nominee, picking up nominations in the “Entertainer of the Year” and “Male Artist of the Year” awards.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.