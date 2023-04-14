Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD Democratic Party chair Randy Seiler in coma after heart attack

Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has been...
Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has been hospitalized.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has been hospitalized.

According to a Facebook post from his wife, Wanda, Randy was on a run at the Oahe Dam on Thursday, when he collapsed. A passerby helped initiate CPR on his Apple Watch, and he was then taken to the hospital.

He is currently said to be stable, and in a medically-induced coma.

Berk Ehrmantraut, executive director for the SD Democratic Party said in a statement, “Randy is very dear to me, as I know he is for many of you, and we have been so fortunate to have him leading the South Dakota Democratic Party. For right now, my priority is Randy’s health and his family’s well-being, so I won’t necessarily have up-to-the-minute updates as we respect his family’s space and privacy.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: victim loses $150,000 to scammer
Commercial aircraft makes emergency landing at Pierre airport
A Sioux Falls teenager will get to meet the hosts of “Inside the NBA” as a part of his...
Wish granted for Roosevelt student
Noem to sign executive order at NRA convention
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Latest News

The building that Brown County purchased over a year ago with the hopes of creating a regional...
Brown County is selling their regional jail building
The building that Brown County purchased over a year ago with the hopes of creating a regional...
Brown County is selling their regional jail building
The fight over the proposed social studies standards has been going on for a year and a half,...
Social studies commission members weigh in on concerns of proposed standards
The South Dakota Board of Education Standards will be making a decision in Pierre on Monday...
Social studies commission members weigh in on concerns of proposed standards
A snow-filled winter has brought major flood concerns into the spotlight. Now, following a warm...
Preparing for extreme flooding in Watertown