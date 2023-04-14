SDSU football team to celebrate at Great Shots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State football team will have a national championship meet and greet this weekend at Great Shots in Sioux Falls.

The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The celebration involves raffle prizes and food and drink specials.

The celebration is free to the public. Kids will have the chance to get pictures with and autographs from the players.

