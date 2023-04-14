Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Convention Center hosting Public Safety Showcase

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum, SFFR Chief Matt McAreavery and SFFR Division Chief and Interim Director for Metro Communications Mike Gramlick joined us in studio to talk about what to expect from the Public Safety Showcase on Sunday.

Guests will get a chance to learn about career paths in public safety, specialized vehicles and more. There will also be activities for kids at the event.

The event is at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Sunday, April 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: victim loses $150,000 to scammer
Commercial aircraft makes emergency landing at Pierre airport
Noem to sign executive order at NRA convention
A Sioux Falls teenager will get to meet the hosts of “Inside the NBA” as a part of his...
Wish granted for Roosevelt student
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Latest News

The 35th Avera Race Against Cancer is now less than a month away.
Avoiding burnout and getting ready for Avera Race Against Cancer
The 35th Avera Race Against Cancer is now less than a month away. Some of us at Dakota News Now...
Avoiding burnout and getting ready for Avera Race Against Cancer
Fareway grocery store coming to Hull
Fareway grocery store coming to Hull
On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order blocking state agencies from...
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights
Mount Vernon man charged in death of child
Mount Vernon man charged in death of child