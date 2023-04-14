Sioux Falls Convention Center hosting Public Safety Showcase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum, SFFR Chief Matt McAreavery and SFFR Division Chief and Interim Director for Metro Communications Mike Gramlick joined us in studio to talk about what to expect from the Public Safety Showcase on Sunday.

Guests will get a chance to learn about career paths in public safety, specialized vehicles and more. There will also be activities for kids at the event.

The event is at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Sunday, April 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

