South Dakota National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Couser retires after 41 years of service

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Couser, Senior Enlisted Leader for the South Dakota National Guard retired after 41 years of service. He was honored with a retirement ceremony on April 1, 2023, at the Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid.

Couser had held this position since June 2019. He enlisted in the South Dakota Army National Guard in 1982 and joined Detachment 1, 740th Transportation Company in Aberdeen, SD where he was living and working at the time. Command Sgt. Maj. Couser deployed to Iraq in 1990-1991 with the 740th Transportation Company in support of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He deployed again to Iraq in 2003-2004 with the 727th Transportation Company in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also completed additional tours in Korea, Panama, Netherlands, and Egypt.

CSM Couser has held several key leadership positions during his 41 years of service. He was a platoon sergeant during Operation Iraqi Freedom, senior maintenance supervisor, First Sgt for the 665th Maintenance Company and as the Command Sgt. Maj. for the 881st Troop Command, 196th Regional Training Institute, and 109th Regional Support Group.

”Thank you so much for the opportunity to do this job,” Couser stated. “I appreciate how much Maj. Gen. Marlette has embraced and supported my family. I’ve been in the military for 71 percent of my life, and I’ve developed some amazing relationships along the way.”

”I’ve been very fortunate to talk to Soldiers and I love hearing their stories; I’ve learned so much from them,” stated Couser during his retirement speech. Couser has received multiple awards to include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Southwest Asia Kuwait Liberation Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Combat Action Badge. He was also awarded the Ancient Order of Saint Christopher.

Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General, presented Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Couser with Legion of Merit award for Couser’s 41 years of outstanding service and dedication. Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette thanked Couser and his family for their service and commitment to the South Dakota National Guard and for supporting Pat during his military duties.

”I have so much respect for what he [Couser] has done,” stated Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General. “Thank you and your family for your service. You’ll never find a bigger cheerleader for our Soldiers than you.”

CSM Couser is a 1983 graduate of Aberdeen Central HS. He has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from South Dakota State University and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is also a graduate of the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy in Fort Bliss, TX (Resident course class 58). Prior to his selection as the Sr Enlisted Leader, CSM Couser was the maintenance shop chief at FMS 8 in Brookings. Patrick and his wife, Lori, have five children, Amber, Alex, Adam, Ava, and Allyson. They live just south of Brookings.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.