TSA intercepts loaded gun at Rapid City Regional Airport

Rapid City Police Department seized gun at Rapid City Regional Airport.
Rapid City Police Department seized gun at Rapid City Regional Airport.(MGN Online/RCPD)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - TSA officials prevented a loaded gun from making its way onboard an airplane at Rapid City Regional Airport Thursday.

A TSA agent noticed a handgun on the X-ray screen as part of the routine screening of carry-on luggage. Rapid City Police officers arrived at the checkpoint after being immediately notified by TSA personnel.

“When dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern,” Acting South Dakota TSA Federal Security Director David Durgan said. “Remember that a concealed carry permit or enrollment in the TSA PreCheck® program are not exemptions from this policy.”

This is the third firearm detected at RAP so far this year. Last year, a total of seven firearms were detected at RAP security checkpoints.

