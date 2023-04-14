Wagner Community School threat investigated
WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Wagner Police Department confirmed that an investigation is underway concerning a threat at the Wagner Community School Friday morning.
According to Chief of Police Damon Griffith, the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Department and DCI are also joining the investigation.
School is in session today, and authorities say there is no danger to those attending.
