Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Wagner Community School threat investigated

(Storyblocks.com)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Wagner Police Department confirmed that an investigation is underway concerning a threat at the Wagner Community School Friday morning.

According to Chief of Police Damon Griffith, the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Department and DCI are also joining the investigation. 

School is in session today, and authorities say there is no danger to those attending.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: victim loses $150,000 to scammer
Commercial aircraft makes emergency landing at Pierre airport
Noem to sign executive order at NRA convention
A Sioux Falls teenager will get to meet the hosts of “Inside the NBA” as a part of his...
Wish granted for Roosevelt student
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Latest News

Augustana issues campus safety alert
Watertown residents are urged to continue sandbagging efforts at Lake Kampeska Friday.
Watertown flood preparations continue
The South Dakota State football team will have a national championship celebration this weekend...
SDSU football team to celebrate at Great Shots
Heidi Anderson, and Amy Mathis-Spartz, joined Dakota News Now, to talk about tonight’s event at...
Junior League of Sioux Falls Last Comic Standing Event