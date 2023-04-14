Watertown flood preparations continue

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown residents are urged to continue sandbagging efforts at Lake Kampeska Friday.

Watertown officials met Friday morning and received an update from the National Weather Service in Aberdeen. The latest information indicates that the Big Sioux River will continue to recede over the next several days.

It is estimated that the water level on the river dropped about one foot since Thursday evening.

Residents around Lake Kampeska are strongly urged to continue sandbagging around their property as heavy snowmelt from north of Watertown continues to raise the lake level and will throughout the next few days, according to officials.

The level will continue to rise through Saturday and into Sunday when it is projected to crest at 50.4 inches over full. As of 8:15 a.m. Friday morning, Lake Kampeska was three feet over full and is currently rising at a rate of 12-15 inches per day.

Residents who live in the following areas are at extreme risk of flooding:

• 110-122 North Lake Drive

• 190-200 North Lake Drive

• 226-264 North Lake Drive

• 288-294 Arizona Avenue (All of Arizona Avenue)

• 314-318 North Lake Drive

• 406 -442 North Lake Drive

• 822-824 North Lake Drive

• 718 – 724 Dora Avenue

• 506-512 South Lake Drive

• 522-539 South Lake Drive

• 550-570 South Lake Drive

• 576-588 South Lake Drive

• 598-634 South Lake Drive

• 640-642 South Lake Drive

• 658-670 South Lake Drive

• 728 South Lake Drive

Lake residents should also be aware that high winds of 30-40 mph are expected beginning late Saturday morning into Sunday.

Home preparation

Officials say that homeowners whose homes are susceptible to flooding should plug sinks, cap off-floor drains, and clean out all other connections to the sanitary sewer system to prevent floodwater from entering the system. Residents who fail to do this could cause sewage back up to neighboring properties and their own.

Sandbag specifics

Sandbag fill station locations have be added around the lake. They include:

• Memorial Park – 1200 North Lake Drive

• Sailboat Landing – 200 North Lake Drive

• Jackson Park (South) – 336 South Lake Drive

Sandbags are available at these locations, as well as at the Codington County Sheriff’s Office, located at 119 South Maple Street. A limited number of filled sandbags are available at the Codington County Extension Building. South Lake Drive will be closed to through-traffic in this area until they are removed. However, residents who live in this area will still be able to access their homes.

If you are interested in volunteering to help fill sandbags, contact Cheri Howell at the Codington County Office of Emergency Management at (605) 882-6272.

