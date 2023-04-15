2023 Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The recent warm weather certainly took the edge off, but it was still a chilly time at J&L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls where the 25th annual Polar Plunge took place on Friday.

The event benefitted Special Olympics South Dakota and encouraged people to raise money and take an icy dip to demonstrate their commitment to the cause.

The Polar Plunge directly benefits more than 2,750 Special Olympics Athletes throughout South Dakota and raised a little over $43,000.

