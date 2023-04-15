Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2023 Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The recent warm weather certainly took the edge off, but it was still a chilly time at J&L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls where the 25th annual Polar Plunge took place on Friday.

The event benefitted Special Olympics South Dakota and encouraged people to raise money and take an icy dip to demonstrate their commitment to the cause.

The Polar Plunge directly benefits more than 2,750 Special Olympics Athletes throughout South Dakota and raised a little over $43,000.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: victim loses $150,000 to scammer
Commercial aircraft makes emergency landing at Pierre airport
A Sioux Falls teenager will get to meet the hosts of “Inside the NBA” as a part of his...
Wish granted for Roosevelt student
Noem to sign executive order at NRA convention
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Latest News

The recent warm weather certainly took the edge off, but it was still a chilly time at J&L...
2023 Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics South Dakota
It’s marketed as an event to allow people to learn tools and resources to strengthen the area...
Empowering changemakers at Sioux Falls Neighborhood Summit
It’s marketed as an event to allow people to learn tools and resources to strengthen the area...
Empowering changemakers at Sioux Falls Neighborhood Summit
Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has been...
SD Democratic Party chair Randy Seiler in coma after heart attack