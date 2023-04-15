Avera Medical Minute
Augustana sweeps doubleheader at Mankato

Vikings win on the road 3-2 & 9-6
Vikings win 9-6 & 3-2
By Zach Borg and Ryan Hilgemann
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana baseball team defeated the Minnesota State Mavericks in two games on Friday to earn the series win. The Vikings pulled ahead 3-2 in game one before capturing the win in game two 9-6. Augustana improves to 28-14 overall and 17-5 in NSIC action. The Mavericks drop to 24-9 and 14-4 in the loop.

Game One: Augustana 3, Minnesota State 2

The Vikings claimed the win in a close game to open the series. Minnesota State was the first team on the board, scoring a run in the first inning. The lead wouldn’t last long as a two-run home run from Jack Sutton scored Ragan Pinnow, allowing the Vikings to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning.

The Mavericks evened the score in the bottom of the second frame with a runner scoring on a double to left field.

In the fourth inning, the Vikings lept ahead following a bunt by Jason Axelberg that plated Drey Dirksen.

At the plate, Pinnow, Sutton and Axelberg recorded a single hit each while Sutton led with a home run and two RBI.

Seth Miller was the starter on the mound for the Vikings in game one, tossing six innings and striking out six batters. Adam Diedrich entered the game and pitched one inning, striking out one. Miller earned the win and moved to 6-1 in 2023 while Diedrich recorded his seventh save of the season.

Game Two: Augustana 9, Minnesota State 6

The second game of the series saw the bats moving as the Vikings scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to claim the victory in the back-and-forth game. Augustana led early, with Trevor Winterstein and Jack Hines scoring runs in the first inning from Parker Mooney’s single to right field.

In the third inning, the Vikings pushed the lead to 3-0 after Mooney doubled to right center, sending Drey Dirksen home.

A two-run home run in the fourth inning from the Mavericks cut the lead to 3-2, but a solo home run from Ragan Pinnow put the Vikings on top by two runs.

Augustana generated five runs in the eighth inning to cruise to victory. Tate Meiners blasted a home run to left field and scored Mooney to tie the game at 6-6. Trey Walker added a run in the inning and a single to the shortstop by Dirksen sent Banowetz and Winterstein in to score.

In the seventh frame, the Mavericks took their first lead of the game, scoring four runs to lead 6-4.

Mooney went 3-for-5 while Dirksen, Winterstein and Meiners logged two hits apiece. Meiners logged one homer and a double while Dirksen and Mooney contributed one double each.

On the mound, Caleb Kranz was Augustana’s starter and spent seven innings in the game, recording 10 strikeouts. Ashton Michek took over for Kranz and tossed two innings, striking out two.Kranz becomes 4-1 this season and Michek marks his third save of 2023.

Up Next

Augustana looks ahead to the series finale with Minnesota State. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com and the @Augiebaseball social channels for schedule information.

