Empowering changemakers at Sioux Falls Neighborhood Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s marketed as an event to allow people to learn tools and resources to strengthen the area where they live. The 2023 Sioux Falls Neighborhood Summit kicked off Friday at the Orpheum Theater.

The Summit’s goal is to “empower and engage” people as they get a chance to talk with local leaders and take back what they learned to strengthen their own neighborhoods.

“We need more projects where people can contribute their skills, their unique skills to make that project happen whether its a new playground, or community garden, a beautiful mural. Ways to increase pride in the neighborhood, connections between the residents,” said Jim Diers, an author and neighborhood advocate.

The Summit is free and open to the public. Workshops on Saturday will focus on topics like building community and creating vision or action plans for Sioux Falls neighborhoods.

