Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Local college athletes star in shortened Sioux City Relays

Saturday’s Relay events cancelled due to expected bad weather
Local college track & field highlights
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Though rain and low temperatures on Saturday will put a premature end to the Sioux City Relays track and field stars from Mount Marty, Dordt and Augustana certainly made the most of their lone day of competition.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the college division competition on day one of the Sioux City Relays!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: victim loses $150,000 to scammer
Commercial aircraft makes emergency landing at Pierre airport
Noem to sign executive order at NRA convention
A Sioux Falls teenager will get to meet the hosts of “Inside the NBA” as a part of his...
Wish granted for Roosevelt student
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Latest News

Augustana's Seth Miller pitches against Mankato
Augustana sweeps doubleheader at Mankato
Stampede fighting for playoff spot
Stampede drop costly point in playoff hunt with overtime loss to Sioux City
SDSU's Myah Selland scores in the Jackrabbits Summit Quarterfinal win over St. Thomas
SDSU’s Myah Selland signs training camp contract with Minnesota Lynx
Washington, Harrisburg and Roosevelt all victorious in HS Baseball
Busy day in HS Baseball Thursday with highlights from 3 games