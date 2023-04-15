Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

O’Gorman offense overwhelms Pierre in doubleheader sweep

Knights top Govs 10-7 & 10-4
Knights take baseball doubleheader 10-7 and 10-4
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman Knights’ potent offensive lineup proved to be too much for the Pierre Governors to handle during a Friday afternoon prep baseball doubleheader at Augustana’s Ronken Field.

The Knights bats were red hot and helped batter the visiting Pierre team with O’Gorman sweeping a doubleheader by final scores of 10-7 and 10-4.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: victim loses $150,000 to scammer
Commercial aircraft makes emergency landing at Pierre airport
Noem to sign executive order at NRA convention
A Sioux Falls teenager will get to meet the hosts of “Inside the NBA” as a part of his...
Wish granted for Roosevelt student
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Latest News

SDSU's Adam Benes rounds the bases after a 3-run homerun against Omaha
SDSU doubles up Omaha in their latest home away from home
Augustana's Seth Miller pitches against Mankato
Augustana sweeps doubleheader at Mankato
Mount Marty's Nathan Simons wins the 400 meter run at the 2023 Sioux City Relays
Local college athletes star in shortened Sioux City Relays
Stampede fighting for playoff spot
Stampede drop costly point in playoff hunt with overtime loss to Sioux City