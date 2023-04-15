O’Gorman offense overwhelms Pierre in doubleheader sweep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman Knights’ potent offensive lineup proved to be too much for the Pierre Governors to handle during a Friday afternoon prep baseball doubleheader at Augustana’s Ronken Field.

The Knights bats were red hot and helped batter the visiting Pierre team with O’Gorman sweeping a doubleheader by final scores of 10-7 and 10-4.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

