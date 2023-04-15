SDSU’s Myah Selland signs training camp contract with Minnesota Lynx

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After not being selected in the WNBA Draft, South Dakota State’s Myah Selland will have to earn a roster spot in the WNBA via a training camp tryout.

And her first shot at that won’t be far from her South Dakota home.

The Minnesota Lynx officially signed the Letscher native to a training camp contract today. With the Jackrabbits Selland scored more than 2100 career points, grabbed just under 900 rebounds and had 452 career assists over the course of six years in Brookings.

The Lynx did make five picks in the WNBA draft on Monday, including a couple of players who faced Myah this past season in South Carolina’s Brea Beal and Virginia TEch’s Taylor Soule.

Lynx training camp is scheduled to start April 30th.

