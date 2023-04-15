Sioux Falls city councilors discuss local issues over coffee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Residents of Sioux Falls had the option to kick off their Saturday by enjoying a cup of coffee and talking about local policy with city councilors.

Marshall Selberg and Pat Starr were at Leonardo’s Café from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday for the Coffee with Councilors event.

The hope is to provide residents the opportunity to have in-depth conversations with their elected officials on a monthly basis.

“I think it’s extremely important that people take an interest in their city and policy and how it’s governed,” said Selberg. “How it’s governed is hearing from the people and what they want. I’m very encouraged when I see folks that showed up today and talked about what’s on their mind. It motivated them to get out on a dreary Saturday morning and come spend part of the weekend with us and tell them what’s important. We need more of that.”

Selberg mentioned that the city’s upcoming sustainability plan was one of the hot topics brought forward on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.