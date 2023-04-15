Sioux Falls leaf and branch drop-off site open for season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the snow melting, spring cleaning season is here and on Saturday, the City of Sioux Falls opened a drop-off site to assist with cleanup.

The leaf and branch drop-off site is located at North Lyon Boulevard, just south of the fairgrounds. The site can be accessed from West 12th Street to North Lyon, or from West Madison Street to North Lyon.

Hours of operation will be from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day until Sunday, May 28, and is free for cars, pickups, full-size SUVs, vans, or two-wheel trailers. Commercial businesses and lawn care companies are not permitted to use the site and are directed to go to the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill.

Any leaves dropped off must be removed from plastic bags and kept separate from branches. Loads need to be tarped or in an enclosed vehicle to be accepted. Stumps, plastic bags, household garbage and rubble are not accepted.

More information can be found on the city’s website or by calling 605-367-8162.

