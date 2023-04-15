Stampede drop costly point in playoff hunt with overtime loss to Sioux City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club was able to earn a single point in USHL Western Conference standings during its 4-3 overtime loss to the Sioux City Musketeers. Kazimier Sobieski led the Herd with two of the team’s three goals and Ryan Gordon earned the game-tying goal late in the second period.

Sioux City started the game’s scoring with two goals in the first ten minutes of regulation. Kazimier Sobieski got the Herd on the board with a goal at the 17:29 mark, assisted by Chris Pelosi and Maddox Fleming. Between the pipes for the Herd, Caleb Heil stopped 14 shots of the 16 he faced.

The Stampede came back stronger in the second period. Sioux City earned their final regulation-play goal 1:35 into the period, which left the remaining 18:25 for the Stampede to catch up. Sobieski rose to this challenge and marked his second goal of the night, fourth this season, unassisted, 11:47 into the period. Ryan Gordon then slid his own goal in with two minutes left in the period, after being pushed down into the Musketeers’ crease and fighting to get the puck past Croix Kochendorfer.

A scoreless third period, along with zero penalties, pushed the game into a three-on-three, five-minute overtime. Ben Doran of the Musketeers earned Sioux City its win just 41 seconds in.

With its win, Sioux City clenched a Clark Cup Playoff berth, leaving just one spot remaining for the Herd or Des Moines Buccaneers. The Buccaneers’ overtime win against the Tri-City Storm ties them with the Stampede in Western Conference standings with one more game to play than the Stampede this weekend and the potential to topple the Herd’s playoff push.

The action will be back at the Denny Sanford Premier Center tomorrow night as the Herd celebrates Star Wars Night! With a specialty jersey auction, a costume contest, and a full slate of Star Wars fun planned, fans won’t want to miss it.

