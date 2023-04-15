Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

USD hosting 49th annual Wacipi, celebrating Native culture

USD hosting 49th annual Wacipi, celebrating Native culture
USD hosting 49th annual Wacipi, celebrating Native culture(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students, staff and guests were welcomed to the Coyote sports center on USD’s campus on Saturday for the 49th annual Wacipi, an event showcasing traditional Native American song, dance and clothing.

The event is organized by the USD Tiospaye and the Native Student Services Department and is seen as an opportunity to give Native American students a platform to share their culture with other students on campus.

“I think it’s really important that we learn about Native American culture here in South Dakota because we have so many recognized tribes and reservations that were here before us and are still going to be here after us, so we need to learn about them,” said USD senior Jayda Knuppe.

The event continues on Sunday starting at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal incident in Wagner under investigation
Authorities have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the death of a three-year-old...
Mount Vernon man charged in death of child
Augustana issues campus safety alert
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights
Hairball, Roots & Boots Tour, and Eli Young Band with Cooper Alan join the Sioux Empire Fair...
Sioux Empire Fair announces three free concerts for 2023

Latest News

Sioux Falls city councilors discuss local issues over coffee
Sioux Falls city councilors discuss local issues over coffee
Dakota News Now Saturday 6 p.m. newscast
The premise used to outlaw the use of drop boxes – that they are vulnerable to fraud and used...
Most South Dakota county auditors disagree with election drop box ban
The rain and cold didn’t stop people from gathering on Saturday morning in protest of blocked...
‘Bigger Than Roe, More than Mifepristone’ Reproductive Rights Rally at the Sioux Falls Courthouse