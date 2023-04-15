USD hosting 49th annual Wacipi, celebrating Native culture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students, staff and guests were welcomed to the Coyote sports center on USD’s campus on Saturday for the 49th annual Wacipi, an event showcasing traditional Native American song, dance and clothing.

The event is organized by the USD Tiospaye and the Native Student Services Department and is seen as an opportunity to give Native American students a platform to share their culture with other students on campus.

“I think it’s really important that we learn about Native American culture here in South Dakota because we have so many recognized tribes and reservations that were here before us and are still going to be here after us, so we need to learn about them,” said USD senior Jayda Knuppe.

The event continues on Sunday starting at 1:00 p.m.

