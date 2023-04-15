Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’

An emu reportedly got spooked and took police on a 20-mile chase. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An escaped emu in Tennessee led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got “spooked” and jumped its 7-foot fence.

Harry McKinney, the emu’s owner, said that nearby logging caused the bird to get frightened.

The animal reportedly ended up running away at speeds of up to 35 mph.

McKinney said he followed police on the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture his bird.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal incident in Wagner under investigation
Authorities have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the death of a three-year-old...
Mount Vernon man charged in death of child
Augustana issues campus safety alert
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights
Hairball, Roots & Boots Tour, and Eli Young Band with Cooper Alan join the Sioux Empire Fair...
Sioux Empire Fair announces three free concerts for 2023

Latest News

The premise used to outlaw the use of drop boxes – that they are vulnerable to fraud and used...
Most South Dakota county auditors disagree with election drop box ban
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
Protestors are gathering at 11:00 a.m. at the Minnehaha County Courthouse to protest a Texas...
Bigger Than Roe, More than Mifepristone Reproductive Rights Rally at the Sioux Falls Courthouse
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say