Augustana using spring practices to work out last season’s weaknesses

The Vikings are returning quite a number of starters on offense from last year, but less so on defense.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - College football is in the swing of spring practice right now, and the Augustana Vikings are looking to use all of those nice days to get some drills in.

The Vikings are returning quite a number of starters on offense from last year, but less so on defense. Augustana went 7-4 on the season last year, that included a three game losing streak late in the year.

Spring practice though is a chance to catch players up to speed, and a chance to work out some of those difficulties the team faced last season.

“We try to do every simulated situation that a game could present. That’s the joy of spring ball, is that you’ve got time, we’re not playing a game on Saturday. So we can work redzone, we can work midzone, we can work backed up. We can work thirds down, two-minute, all of those things in a greater scenario. Maybe those shortcoming that we had last year, we can address those in a timely manner.” Augustana Head Coach Jerry Olszewski said.

Augustana will be opening it’s 2023 season at home against Mary, the first visit the Marauders are making to Sioux Falls since 2018.

