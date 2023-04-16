Avera Medical Minute
Happening Monday: SF State of the City, social studies standards vote in Pierre

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The state Board of Education Standards are meeting on Monday in Pierre with a vote on the line to accept the current proposed social studies standards. Also on Monday, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will be giving his State of the City Address.

The proposed social studies standards have received pushback from school administrators and South Dakota Tribal leaders, saying in a statement, “The proposed standards are not what is best to build a solid foundation in reading and math skills for our youngest South Dakotans to learn to love social studies.”

Mayor TenHaken’s address will be Monday morning at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Advance registration is requested because a light breakfast will be served. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and a discussion on the Riverline District will begin at 8:00 a.m.

