Let Me Be 83 hosts fourth annual Blue Ball, fundraising for diabetes

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Described as a party with a purpose, the fourth annual Blue Ball took place on Saturday night.

The event is hosted by the group Let Me Be 83, which is a movement from the Rivere Foundation to provide an alternative nutrition and insulin dosing method to aid in the management of type 1 diabetes.

The event had an auction and live music and attracted guests from all over, including Canada.

“We have a son who is 17-years-old and has had type 1 diabetes for nine years,” said Canadian attendee, Beth Mcnally. “It’s really wonderful to come and join in a community that thinks like we do and embraces good health for people with type 1 diabetes.”

Organizers said the star of the show was the food, which included low-carb hors d’oeuvres and surf and turf.

