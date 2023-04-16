Matters of the State: Education Standards; Pardon process; Noem’s 2A Executive Order

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we preview the fourth, and presumably final, Board of Education Standards meeting before the vote on the proposed social studies standards.

Cooper Seamer sits down with two members of the commission that crafted the standards, and looks at the pushback form educators ahead to Monday’s meeting in Pierre.

South Dakota Searchlight senior reporter John Hult joins the program for a closer look at his investigative report on the pardon process in South Dakota.

Gov. Noem signs an executive order aimed at what she says is protecting Second Amendment rights of South Dakota. It comes on the heels of new polling from SDSU, showing that Gov. Noem is the most popular of potential presidential candidates among South Dakota Republicans. SDSU also released polling suggesting that former President Trump is losing popularity in South Dakota.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

