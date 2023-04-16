Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Education Standards; Pardon process; Noem’s 2A Executive Order

Chalkboard with South Dakota flag
Chalkboard with South Dakota flag(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we preview the fourth, and presumably final, Board of Education Standards meeting before the vote on the proposed social studies standards.

Cooper Seamer sits down with two members of the commission that crafted the standards, and looks at the pushback form educators ahead to Monday’s meeting in Pierre.

South Dakota Searchlight senior reporter John Hult joins the program for a closer look at his investigative report on the pardon process in South Dakota.

Gov. Noem signs an executive order aimed at what she says is protecting Second Amendment rights of South Dakota. It comes on the heels of new polling from SDSU, showing that Gov. Noem is the most popular of potential presidential candidates among South Dakota Republicans. SDSU also released polling suggesting that former President Trump is losing popularity in South Dakota.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the death of a three-year-old...
Mount Vernon man charged in death of child
Augustana issues campus safety alert
Hairball, Roots & Boots Tour, and Eli Young Band with Cooper Alan join the Sioux Empire Fair...
Sioux Empire Fair announces three free concerts for 2023
The Augustana University campus is on high alert on Friday after reports of a break-in and a...
Augustana University addresses suspicious activity near campus
Fatal incident in Wagner under investigation

Latest News

Students, staff and guests were welcomed to the Coyote sports center on USD’s campus on...
USD hosting 49th annual Wacipi, celebrating Native culture
Residents of Sioux Falls had the option to kick off their Saturday by enjoying a cup of coffee...
Sioux Falls city councilors discuss local issues over coffee
Sioux Falls city councilors discuss local issues over coffee
Sioux Falls city councilors discuss local issues over coffee
USD hosting 49th annual Wacipi, celebrating Native culture
USD hosting 49th annual Wacipi, celebrating Native culture