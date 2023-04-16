Remedy’s ‘Dakota Classic’ to benefit Veteran’s Community Project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Remedy Brewing Co. unveiled a new label for a staple beer at their new location on Saturday in collaboration with a developing project in the Sioux Falls area.

The Dakota Classic got a revamped can label that will help support the Veteran’s Community Project.

The unveiling party included food, drinks, games and a raffle with proceeds going back to the project.

The executive director for VCP, Eric Gage, explained how the partnership came to be.

“The VCP focuses a lot on community,” said Gage. “I like to say community is in our name. Breweries are designed to be a part of their community. It’s a neighborhood hangout spot. It provides refreshment for our local area, and they really wanted to be a part of this project that’s happening in their backyard.”

Dakota Classic is a light American lager and will be available at both Remedy locations and HyVee.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.