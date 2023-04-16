Second annual Public Safety Showcase wraps up Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire and Police departments hosted the showcase at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

This was the second time that the showcase has been put on, and it gives parents and kids an opportunity to learn more about careers in public safety.

“The whole things for this public safety showcase is to open it up to the public, invite everybody and anybody to come and see what we’re all about, see what Sioux Falls PD and Fire Rescue are all about. See what kinds of careers that we have to offer, and how we assist the public,” said Training Officer for SFFR, Eric Engberg.

The event was free to the public and wraps up at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

