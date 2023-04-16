Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Second annual Public Safety Showcase wraps up Sunday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire and Police departments hosted the showcase at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

This was the second time that the showcase has been put on, and it gives parents and kids an opportunity to learn more about careers in public safety.

“The whole things for this public safety showcase is to open it up to the public, invite everybody and anybody to come and see what we’re all about, see what Sioux Falls PD and Fire Rescue are all about. See what kinds of careers that we have to offer, and how we assist the public,” said Training Officer for SFFR, Eric Engberg.

The event was free to the public and wraps up at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the death of a three-year-old...
Mount Vernon man charged in death of child
Hairball, Roots & Boots Tour, and Eli Young Band with Cooper Alan join the Sioux Empire Fair...
Sioux Empire Fair announces three free concerts for 2023
Augustana issues campus safety alert
A manager at an RV dealership in Arizona says sales have continued to increase since the start...
RV sales ‘skyrocketing’ as more people struggle to pay for rent, mortgage
The Augustana University campus is on high alert on Friday after reports of a break-in and a...
Augustana University addresses suspicious activity near campus

Latest News

The Sioux Falls Fire and Police departments hosted the showcase at the Sioux Falls Convention...
Second annual Public Safety Showcase wraps up Sunday
Proposed Wo’okiye project to reduce low-level calls
Wo’okiye project proposed to reduce low-level calls
The South Dakota Urban Indian Health Organization is bringing a new pilot program called the...
Proposed Wo’okiye project to reduce low-level calls
The Pope County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Sunday that a suspect and deputy had...
Two dead after police confrontation in west-central Minnesota