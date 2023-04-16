Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Stampede nab crucial win against Omaha

Sioux Falls’ playoff hopes are still alive, after the Stampede grab a 2-1 home win against Omaha Saturday night.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls’ playoff hopes are still alive, after the Stampede grab a 2-1 home win against Omaha Saturday night.

Sioux Falls now sits with 54 points in the USHL Western Conference, tied with Des Moines for the final playoff spot. The Stampede and Lancers went scoreless in the first period. The 0-0 tie was broken by Clint Levens, scoring his 10th goal of the season and putting the Stampede up 1-0. An Omaha penalty gave Sioux Falls the extra man advantage, and Sam Harris would use that to score his 30th goal of the season with just three minutes left in the period. Harris becomes the 12th Stampede player to reach 30 goals in the season, and the first to do so since 2015.

Tanner Rowe would score a goal with less than a minute left in the second period to cut the lead to 2-1 in favor of Sioux Falls. The goals would dry up from there, leaving Sioux Falls with some playoff hopes left.

The Stampede will round out their season with a double-header against Fargo next weekend, playing the Force Friday in North Dakota, and then finishing the season at home on Saturday. Des Moines has three games left in their season, taking on Omaha Sunday, before finishing with two games against Cedar Rapids next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal incident in Wagner under investigation
Authorities have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the death of a three-year-old...
Mount Vernon man charged in death of child
Augustana issues campus safety alert
Hairball, Roots & Boots Tour, and Eli Young Band with Cooper Alan join the Sioux Empire Fair...
Sioux Empire Fair announces three free concerts for 2023
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights

Latest News

The Augustana women’s basketball team has its seventh head coach in program history.
Augustana names Flores Bennett as next Women’s Basketball Head Coach
Augustana names Flores Bennett as next Women’s Basketball Head Coach
The Vikings are returning quite a number of starters on offense from last year, but less so on...
Augustana using spring practices to work out last season’s weaknesses
Augustana using spring practices to work out last season’s weaknesses