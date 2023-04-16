Stampede nab crucial win against Omaha

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls’ playoff hopes are still alive, after the Stampede grab a 2-1 home win against Omaha Saturday night.

Sioux Falls now sits with 54 points in the USHL Western Conference, tied with Des Moines for the final playoff spot. The Stampede and Lancers went scoreless in the first period. The 0-0 tie was broken by Clint Levens, scoring his 10th goal of the season and putting the Stampede up 1-0. An Omaha penalty gave Sioux Falls the extra man advantage, and Sam Harris would use that to score his 30th goal of the season with just three minutes left in the period. Harris becomes the 12th Stampede player to reach 30 goals in the season, and the first to do so since 2015.

Tanner Rowe would score a goal with less than a minute left in the second period to cut the lead to 2-1 in favor of Sioux Falls. The goals would dry up from there, leaving Sioux Falls with some playoff hopes left.

The Stampede will round out their season with a double-header against Fargo next weekend, playing the Force Friday in North Dakota, and then finishing the season at home on Saturday. Des Moines has three games left in their season, taking on Omaha Sunday, before finishing with two games against Cedar Rapids next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.