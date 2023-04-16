Avera Medical Minute
Teaching your kids financial literacy

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - April is National Financial Literacy Month, a time to raise public awareness of the importance of financial literacy and maintaining smart money management habits. Financial “dadvisor” Anthon Delauney is opening that conversation up with families through Owning the Dash. The father of two is an award-winning author of a children’s book series that opens up financial literacy to younger kids which includes:

Dash and Nikki and the Jelly Bean Game

Lilly and May Learn Why Mom and Dad Work

Rohan and Nyra and Big Sister’s Bet

A fourth book, Michael and Hannah and the Magic Money Tree, is coming out this summer.

