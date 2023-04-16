Avera Medical Minute
Two dead after police confrontation in west-central Minnesota

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CYRUS, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The Pope County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Sunday that a suspect and deputy had been killed during an exchange of gunfire on Saturday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. when officers from the Glenwood and Starbuck Police Departments and the Pope County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Cyrus, Minnesota.

During the attempted arrest, there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and a man at the residence. One Starbuck officer and two Deputy Sheriffs were struck by gunfire. The officer and one of the Deputies were injured, and the second deputy was transferred to a medical facility where he later passed away from injuries.

The subject, a man, was also struck and killed during the exchange. The Sheriff’s Office says there is no continued threat to the public at this time and has requested the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the incident.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office and Starbuck Police Department will hold a joint press conference on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at the Glenwood Police Department in Glenwood, Minnesota.

