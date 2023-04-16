Avera Medical Minute
Wo’okiye project proposed to reduce low-level calls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Urban Indian Health Organization is bringing a new pilot program called the Wo’okiye Project.

The project is to assemble an outreach community to respond, act as a conduit and support law enforcement in responding to low-level calls. This also helps as a connection in utilizing a network of care.

“People see a big impact, that’s our hope anyway that we’ll be able to start making those connections and really help our community feel more connected to our reletives her. Especially between our folks living on the streets and law enforcement,” said SD Urban Indian Health CEO Michaela Seiber.

The program is set to launch in May.

The Sioux Falls Fire and Police departments hosted the showcase at the Sioux Falls Convention...
Second annual Public Safety Showcase wraps up Sunday
