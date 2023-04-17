Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Avera announces leadership change

Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is stepping down from his roles because of a medical...
Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is stepping down from his roles because of a medical condition requiring intense treatment, the hospital system announced Monday.(Avera Health)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is stepping down from his roles because of a medical condition requiring intense treatment, the hospital system announced Monday.

Sutton’s last day at Avera will be Sept. 30.

“While we are saddened by Bob’s impending departure from the organization, we are inspired by the humble and courageous decision he has made. We respectfully request Bob’s privacy with his condition and hold the Sutton family in prayer,” said Avera System Members Chairperson Sr. Roxanne Seifert.

Before he was the president and CEO, Sutton was Avera’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources. He has been with Avera since 2013. Other roles with the hospital system include regional president and CEO of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre and senior vice president of community relations.

“During my years at Avera, I have met colleagues who turned into lifelong friends. We have the finest people changing lives each day with the care and services we provide. It has been an honor to lead this rural health system. Although I am sad to step away, I know that Avera’s tremendous leadership team and the guidance of our Sponsors will ensure this ministry will be successful long into the future,” said Sutton. “Thank you for your support. I am facing this time with confidence in my care team and a grateful, hopeful heart,” Sutton said.

A national search will start in the coming months for the next leader of the Avera Health system.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Two dead after police confrontation in west-central Minnesota
Hairball, Roots & Boots Tour, and Eli Young Band with Cooper Alan join the Sioux Empire Fair...
Sioux Empire Fair announces three free concerts for 2023
A manager at an RV dealership in Arizona says sales have continued to increase since the start...
RV sales ‘skyrocketing’ as more people struggle to pay for rent, mortgage
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Chalkboard with South Dakota flag
Matters of the State: Education Standards; Pardon process; Noem’s 2A Executive Order

Latest News

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas
Rock-Nobles Cattlemen Association announces ‘Love the Burger Battle’
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem celebrates passage of social studies standards
Police: Sioux Falls woman receives additional charges while incarcerated