Brookings County fatal crash details released

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 61-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Sinai, South Dakota, on Sunday.

The name of the person involved has not yet been released, pending notification of family members, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

According to officials, crash information indicates that a 2004 Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on 457th Ave. near 218th St. and entered the east ditch.

The vehicle then rolled multiple times.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

