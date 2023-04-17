COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Augustana, USF take wins at home
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana and USF took advantage of the nicer weather Sunday to pick up wins at home.
Augustana swept their double-header against MSU Moorhead, winning 9-0 in game one and 17-4 in game two.
Sioux Falls won their first home game this year due to the weather, winning 10-2 over Minot State. The Beavers though would rally in game two to win 11-10.
