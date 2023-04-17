Avera Medical Minute
COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Augustana, USF take wins at home

Augustana and USF took advantage of the nicer weather Sunday to pick up wins at home.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana and USF took advantage of the nicer weather Sunday to pick up wins at home.

Augustana swept their double-header against MSU Moorhead, winning 9-0 in game one and 17-4 in game two.

Sioux Falls won their first home game this year due to the weather, winning 10-2 over Minot State. The Beavers though would rally in game two to win 11-10.

Click the video player about to view highlights and scores from around the region.

USF punishes St. Cloud State at the Birdcage 22-9.
