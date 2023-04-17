Avera Medical Minute
Construction starting on major intersection in Harrisburg

Construction started this morning on a new roundabout in Harrisburg that could cause some traffic congestion over the summer.
Construction started this morning on a new roundabout in Harrisburg that could cause some traffic congestion over the summer.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction started this morning on a new roundabout in Harrisburg that could cause some traffic congestion over the summer.

Currently, the intersection through Harrisburg is a four-way stop for drivers, causing backed-up traffic in the area.

Harrisburg Mayor Derick Wenck says the roundabout will help to ease some of this congestion.

“It’s just going to keep the traffic flow going through Harrisburg a lot better, a lot smoother. We are building it for the future because for now, it’s only two-lane roads,” said Wenck.

With the heavily used intersection being closed, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared their worries over congestion building up elsewhere in the city.

“Obviously, we have concerns around the construction zones, but where we probably have more concern is in the detour routes because we’re going to have a lot of traffic flow that is going to be detoured in residential areas,” said Lt. Ben Lord.

In response, the sheriff’s office says they will be increasing enforcement.

“We are planning to have more deputies out in these areas because we know there are a lot of homeowners that live in these township homes. We’re just asking people to follow the speed limits when they’re on those roads,” said Lt. Lord.

The mayor advised drivers to be extra cautious when in these neighborhoods.

“Just be on the watch for kids. There’s a lot of people that play in their front yards, and the speed limits are twenty miles per hour through residential areas,” said Wenck.

Both advise taking extra time when communing through Harrisburg this summer.

“Before you get in your cars to do your commute, know your route and give yourself plenty of extra time, and above all else, just be patient,” said Lt. Lord.

For more information on alternative routes, you can follow the link at HOME | Roundabout Site.

