Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

DOC: Bittinger is now permanent SD State Penitentiary warden

Theresa Bittinger is now the permanent warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary.
Theresa Bittinger is now the permanent warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary.(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Theresa Bittinger is now the permanent warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

According to a spokesperson from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Bittinger became the permanent warden and a state employee on April 7. Bittinger was assigned as the interim warden of the State Penitentiary and Jameson Annex in March.

As of January, there were 766 inmates in the State Penitentiary and 489 in the Jameson Annex. Both facilities house male inmates and are located in Sioux Falls.

In 2021, Governor Noem had appointed Dan Sullivan as the warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary, following a series of firings within the Department of Corrections. Those firings stemmed from an anonymous open letter from a correctional officer regarding allegations of nepotism, favoritism and other issues at the penitentiary.

It was not indicated whether Sullivan was still employed by the state at the time of Bittinger’s assignment of interim warden.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Two dead after police confrontation in west-central Minnesota
Hairball, Roots & Boots Tour, and Eli Young Band with Cooper Alan join the Sioux Empire Fair...
Sioux Empire Fair announces three free concerts for 2023
A manager at an RV dealership in Arizona says sales have continued to increase since the start...
RV sales ‘skyrocketing’ as more people struggle to pay for rent, mortgage
Chalkboard with South Dakota flag
Matters of the State: Education Standards; Pardon process; Noem’s 2A Executive Order
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Latest News

Brookings County fatal crash details released
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
SpaceX rocket test flight scrubbed
Gov. Kristi Noem
Live: Noem delivers keynote speech at Lake Area Tech
Pink Ladies raise money and support for cancer patients.
Pink Ladies raise money and support for cancer patients