DOC: Bittinger is now permanent SD State Penitentiary warden

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Theresa Bittinger is now the permanent warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

According to a spokesperson from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Bittinger became the permanent warden and a state employee on April 7. Bittinger was assigned as the interim warden of the State Penitentiary and Jameson Annex in March.

As of January, there were 766 inmates in the State Penitentiary and 489 in the Jameson Annex. Both facilities house male inmates and are located in Sioux Falls.

In 2021, Governor Noem had appointed Dan Sullivan as the warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary, following a series of firings within the Department of Corrections. Those firings stemmed from an anonymous open letter from a correctional officer regarding allegations of nepotism, favoritism and other issues at the penitentiary.

It was not indicated whether Sullivan was still employed by the state at the time of Bittinger’s assignment of interim warden.

