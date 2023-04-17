Fire risk still high even after wet winter

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The brief hot and dry weather parts of South Dakota law last week, along with the wind, has melted away much of the snow left in the eastern half of the state. But going from one extreme season to the next, the risk for fire danger and risen along side the temperatures.

The past week and a half has been busy for first responders in the Yankton area. After the first grass fire of the season on April 8, it’s almost been non-stop responding to fires in the county.

“And from then on, it’s been kind of one every day, or two or three. On Friday, just this past Friday, we had every department out on a call of a different grass fire of some kind.” County Emergency Management Director Paul Scherschligt said.

Yankton Fire Department Deputy Chief Larry Nickles said those fires weren’t caused by any recent action either, with most starting from tree burns that hadn’t fully been put out. Most of those burns also happened over a month ago.

“All the fires that we had in Yankton County, all the departments and even into Nebraska, were all rekindles from burns that were conducted from tree piles. One as old as January 13.” Nickles said.

Scherschligt said that large amount of moisture they did get this winter is already gone, and if the area doesn’t get any moisture soon, it could be right back to that severe drought the area had headed into winter.

“We had a person tell me that they had about two feet of snow on top of their garden, and when they tilled it up last week, it turned to powder. I mean, there is no moisture there. We went from a D4 to a D0, if you will, but I could forsee that changing real quickly if we don’t get any more moisture.” Scherschligt said.

Even with the weather much cooler than the past week, Yankton county is currently in a no-open burning notice. It could stay that way as well until the area receives some rain.

“Today and tomorrow, we are in a no-open burning until we get some moisture.” Scherschligt said.

