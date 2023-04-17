Homeless count in South Dakota down by 8%

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to an annual count by a statewide organization, the number of South Dakotans experiencing homelessness was down compared to 2022, but the count could be missing key data.

On Jan. 24, 2023, South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium (SDHHC), an affiliate of South Dakota Housing (SDHDA) conducted its annual Point-In-Time and Housing Inventory Count (PIT-HIC). The Count is a census and estimate of all households experiencing homelessness in South Dakota.

The 2023 Count revealed that 1,282 individuals were experiencing homelessness in South Dakota on that night. The 2022 County revealed 1,389 individuals were experiencing homelessness.

Local organizations with the assistance of volunteers carried out count activities on the local level. SDHDA, as the lead agency for the SDHHC, collected and finalized this data in order to complete the mandatory submission to the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development.

The PIT-HIC is part of the ongoing systems management that SDHHC completes to track statewide progress towards addressing homelessness. PIT-HIC data is key to future funding formulas and informs the decision-making process of resource allocation and program management.

While the final number of the 2023 Count is lower than 2022, this does not necessarily represent an overall decrease in the number of South Dakotans experiencing homelessness. The 2023 Count was not able to receive data from key communities and programs that are not mandated to report. Programs and regions with consistent PIT-HIC submissions show an overall increase in the number of households experiencing homelessness.

Of the 1,282 homeless individuals counted, 76% were adults over the age of 24, 16% were children under 18, and 8% were young adults 18 to 24 years of age.

73% of those surveyed were sheltered on the night of the count and 27% of those surveyed were unsheltered on the night of the count.

Additional information and numbers specific for Sioux Falls and Rapid City can be found at housingforthehomeless.org.

