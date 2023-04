SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem delivers the keynote address for the Governor’s Luncheon Monday at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown.

The event raises funds for scholarships for students at the college.

The luncheon takes place at 11:30 a.m. and can be viewed using this link: Facebook.com/GovNoem.

