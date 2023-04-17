Monday Munchies: Polar Bites

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls favorite has moved into its new downtown location.

What started with a craving for shaved ice has become so much more.

“We started with one trailer, and then at one point, that expanded to the Premier Center. Then we added a trailer. Then we added the Polar Bites on 41st Street. We added fairs, and now we’ve added our downtown location,” said Jessica.

Neither Jessica nor Matt knew that their future would hold five businesses.

“I fell in love and got married to Jessica, and when she was pregnant with our youngest, she had this craving for shaved ice, and so we joked for probably a good five years that there are no shaved ice shops up here. Why don’t we open one, and I guess I joked one too many times. So now we just opened this store, and we’ve opened others, and I’m sure more to come in the future. So careful what you joke about.”

Having four kids, the two thought it was important to show what hard work can get you.

“I think it’s great. I think they’re already really responsible kids even though they’re young. They’re really good about knowing expectations, and they set goals for themselves, I think because they see what we’re doing. So it’s a really wonderful thing for them.”

The support from the Sioux Falls community has had them coming back for more as far as owning businesses.

“Being a part of the community is huge because people know me as the shaved ice or the ice cream lady. You know, we’ve seen them outside, and the kids are always excited, and the adults recognize this, too. Sioux Falls is such a welcoming community to local businesses. It really feels like the community is here for businesses, and they really support you and back you in everything you do.”

Polar Bites is a cool way to satisfy your sweet tooth.

