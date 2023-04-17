New event space opening soon in small SD town

LEMMON, S.D. (KFYR) – There’s a new event space coming to Main Street in Lemmon.

Local artist and world-renowned sculptor John Lopez is renovating an old building and creating a new reception hall named “The Lonesome Dove.”

The Lonesome Dove is just south of his sculpture garden and Kokomo art gallery.

Lopez says it’s a win-win; he’s cleaning up an old forgotten building and adding a useful space for the community.

“There is a need for a place on Main Street where you can get married or have events,” said Lopez.

Lopez already has several events booked in the Lonesome Dove, including a wedding in a few weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.