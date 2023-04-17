Avera Medical Minute
Noem celebrates passage of social studies standards

Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem(Governor Kristi Noem's Twitter)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Education Standards voted to pass proposed revisions to the social studies standards Monday.

“Today is a wonderful day for the students in South Dakota. They are our future,” said Gov. Noem. “Now, they will be taught the best social studies education in the country, one that is a true accounting of our history. We want our children to have honest and factual classroom teaching so they can be engaged participants in our civil society for the rest of their lives.”

A two-year implementation period will start in June. This process involves the Department of Education, the Historical Society and the Office of Indian Education helping teachers learn how to put the standards into practice.

According to Noem’s office, new standards will feature a history and civics summit in Sioux Falls for a thousand teachers and a K-12 website integrating state and Native American history for teachers, students, and parents.

